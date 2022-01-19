Former NFL LB LaVar Arrington promotes skill games in Virginia Beach, talks Washington Football Team name change

Virginia Beach, Va. – Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington was in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon to discuss the positive economic impact skill games have on small business in Virginia.

Skill games are utilized by small businesses, including bars, restaurants, truck stops and convenience stores and the revenue allows them to hire more employees, increase wages, offer health benefits, make critical improvements to their locations and support charitable organizations in their communities.

Arrington is a three-time Pro Bowler who spent six of his seven NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins.

With Washington's name change less than a month away, Arrington weighs in on how monumental he believes in can become in the franchise's history, saying, "It may be a great opportunity for the culture shift to really finally have a fair chance to happen," he said.

"You'll find out if the fans really subscribe to it, you'll find out if the organization really subscribes to it and if they're really in a place where they're going in the right direction."

Prior to being selected by Washington in the first round, second overall, in the 2000 NFL Draft, Arrington had a standout college career at Penn State. During his time as a Nittany Lion, he was a Butkus Award winner and Bednarik Award winner.

As a result of his collegiate success, he will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.