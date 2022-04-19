Watch
Former Norfolk Academy star Williams declares for NBA Draft

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Duke center Mark Williams dunks against Texas Tech during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 11:17 PM, Apr 18, 2022
DURHAM, NC (WTKR)- Former Norfolk Academy basketball star Mark Williams has made a name for himself in the ACC while at Duke, as well as around the national college basketball circuit. Now he hopes to do the same as a professional.

Williams declared for the NBA Draft on Monday night, making the announcement on social media. He'll leave the Blue Devils after two seasons and embark on his professional dreams.

"Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine, just like how Duke was when I was growing up," Williams said in a social media video. "Duke has prepared me to take this next step and I'm excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft."

The Virginia Beach native played his first three seasons of high school basketball at Norfolk Academy before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his final campaign.

"To be a kid from Virginia Beach continuing to play basketball at the highest level is surreal in itself," he said.

Williams averaged 11.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 2021-2022, helping to lead Duke to the Final Four. His 2.82 blocks per outing were good enough to rank 12th in the nation. He shot 70.4 percent from the field during his two collegiate seasons.

