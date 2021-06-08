Former Norfolk Tides MVP voted American League Player of the Week

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Orioles outfielder/designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle has been named American League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball.

Mountcastle, who was voted International League MVP with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in 2019, hit safely in all six games he played last week and went 11-for-24 (.458) with four homers, three doubles, 10 RBIs and a 1.563 OPS. In 2019, Mountcastle became the first Norfolk Tides player to win league MVP honors since 1997.

Mountcastle is the second Orioles player to be named American League Player of the Week in 2021. Left-hander John Means previously won after throwing a no-hitter against the Mariners on May 5.