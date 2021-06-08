Watch
Sports

Actions

Former Norfolk Tides MVP voted American League Player of the Week

items.[0].image.alt
Will Newton/AP
Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle at bat against the Cleveland Indians during a baseball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Will Newton)
Indians Orioles Baseball
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 17:45:48-04

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Orioles outfielder/designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle has been named American League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball.

Mountcastle, who was voted International League MVP with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in 2019, hit safely in all six games he played last week and went 11-for-24 (.458) with four homers, three doubles, 10 RBIs and a 1.563 OPS. In 2019, Mountcastle became the first Norfolk Tides player to win league MVP honors since 1997.

Mountcastle is the second Orioles player to be named American League Player of the Week in 2021. Left-hander John Means previously won after throwing a no-hitter against the Mariners on May 5.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections