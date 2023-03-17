Former Norview star Johnson's return to the court inspiring for Pilots' coach

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — During open gyms in the summer of 2022, Norview boys basketball coach Ricardo Foster watched his former star Keyontae Johnson work out.

It was some of the first times the Pilots' boss saw the guard get back on the court since Johnson's frightening collapse while playing for the University of Florida in December of 2020.

"The only thing he was lacking when I watched him work out was his endurance," Foster said. "He said, 'I just got to get in shape coach.' I said, 'If you can get in shape doing the things you're doing in open gym, you're going to be alright.'"

Alright might be a massive understatement. Johnson's return season at Kansas State has seen him average 17.7 points per game, a career best, while posting seven rebounds per game and shooting nearly 52 percent from the floor and just a shade less than 42 percent from three.

The 32 game performance put Johnson amongst the elite in college basketball. He was named an All Big-12 First Team member and tabbed the conference's Newcomer of the Year.

It is a long journey complete for Johnson, who collapsed during a game at Florida State on December 12, 2020. He was rushed to the hospital and was in a medically induced coma for three days. He was diagnosed with "athlete's heart," an increase in cardiac mass because of systemic training.

After not being cleared by Florida, Johnson put his name in the portal and found his new home in Manhattan, Kansas.

"Every time I see him play, just to know where he's come from, his trials and tribulations," Foster said. "It's a humbling experience, but everything he is going through is just preparing him for what's next."

He'll return to March Madness on Friday night, leading the Wildcats into the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against Montana State at 9:40 p.m. in Greensboro.

Another sign for Foster that what he saw in that open gym was just the start of something special.

"That's a story of persistence," he said. "Two years ago, he was being counted out and he was given options to step away from the game. But the kid believed in himself."

"When you believe in yourself and you know you're good at something and you work hard at it, you'll reap the benefits if you stay true to it."