Former Norview star Keyontae Johnson selected by Oklahoma City in the second round of 2023 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WTKR) — His waited lasted until the early Friday morning hours, but Norfolk native Keyontae Johnson go the call.

The former Norview High School star was taken by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 50th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 6'6 guard became an All-American performer for Kansas State last season, his first year back on the court after collapsing during a game playing with the University of Florida in 2020.

He was diagnosed with "Athlete's Heart", but was cleared to return to the floor in 2022 after missing the rest of the 2020-2021 season and all of the 2021-2022 campaign with the Gators.

Transferring to Kansas State, Johnson averaged a career-high 17.4 points per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three. He was named a third-team Associated Press All-American and a first-team Big 12 member.

Johnson played for Norview to begin his high school career before transferring to IMG Academy and then returned to Virginia with Oak Hill Academy.