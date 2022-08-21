Former Norview star Keyontae Johnson transferring to Kansas State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) - The long wait for Keyontae Johnson to return to the court is almost over.

The former Norview High School standout announced on Saturday he's transferring to Kansas State. Johnson spent his first four seasons at the University of Florida. Johnson collapsed during a game at Florida State in December of 2020 and has not practiced or played since.

"I'm glad he's getting an opportunity again," Norview head coach Ricardo Foster said. Foster was an assistant coach for the Pilots with Johnson on the roster. "I'm going to try to keep myself together."

Johnson was not medically cleared to return to play for the entirety of the 2021-22 season. He was honored by the Gators before a home game against Kentucky, when Johnson was in the starting lineup for tip-off.

What exactly caused his collapse has not been made available by Johnson or his family.

He chose the Wildcats over Memphis, Nebraska, and Western Kentucky.

"We talked, 'Hey what schools are you thinking about,'" Foster recalls. "I mainly cared about his health. Even times when he came in to the gym to work out with the guys, I would ask him, 'How do you feel?' He'd say, 'My shot's not falling.' I'd say, 'I don't care about your shot, how do you feel as a person?'"

"Every time, he'd say, 'Coach, I'm good.'"

Johnson averaged 16.0 points and was shooting 64.1% from the field in the four games he played in 2020-21 season. The prior season, the last full schedule he played, Johnson put up 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds a game.

"The kid has the total package," Foster said. "He has a great IQ for the game, he feels the court well, we all know he can play above the rim, plays both ends of the floor. There's not too many things the kid can't do well."

Johnson has two more years of eligibility with Kansas State.

"He realized things can be taken from you in a split second and you don't have any control over it," Foster said. "I think he's a lot more humble, but I also think he's a lot more hungry."