Former NSU hoops star Bob Dandridge joining Basketball Hall of Fame

NORFOLK, Va. - Former Norfolk State men's basketball standout Bob Dandridge has been selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1969 NBA Draft and went on to play 13 seasons in the NBA. Dandridge made four all-star appearances, eight playoff appearances and won titles with both the Bucks (1971) and Washington Bullets (1978).

Dandridge averaged 18.5 points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in his NBA career.

Dandridge played at NSU from 1965-69 and led the Spartans to a CIAA title in 1968, averaging 26.1 points per game that season. The following season, he set the school's single-season scoring record, averaging 32.3 points per game.

New threads for the Class of 2021. 🏀 #21HoopClass pic.twitter.com/mUpFDUa3pe — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) May 16, 2021

Dandridge will be enshrined alongside players Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Chris Webber and Ben Wallace, coaches Rick Adelman, Jay Wright and Bill Russell. The WNBA's Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson are also part of the 2021 class.

Dandridge was elected by the veterans committee and will be enshrined September 11.