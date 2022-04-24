Watch
Former ODU standout Ryan Yarbrough makes rehab start in Norfolk

Posted at 7:17 PM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 19:17:43-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Former star Old Dominion baseball player Ryan Yarbrough returned to his college stomping grounds, but this time, as a pro.

Yarbrough, who pitched for ODU during the 2013-14 seasons, made a rehab start Saturday night with Tampa Bay's Triple-A squad, the Durham Bulls, who faced the Norfolk Tides.

The lefty is returning from a groin injury and nearing a return to the Rays.

Saturday night's outing wasn't what Yarbrough was hoping for, as he walked four, and allowed one hit and two runs in the first inning. He was pulled after facing just six batters.

Durham led 4-2 when Yarbrough left the game and the Bulls went on to win 7-5.

