Former ODU star Pasquantino belts home run for first MLB hit

DETROIT, MI (WTKR)- Every player remembers their first hit in the major leagues. Vinnie Pasquantino's was one of the more bizarre ones you'll see.

The former Old Dominion star and Royals' first baseman belted a solo home run to pick up his milestone knock on Friday night in Detroit, though it took a moment for everybody to get on the same page. Pasquantino belted a deep fly to right field that hit the back of the wall, bounced off a railing and back into play. Tigers' rightfielder Willi Castro threw the ball back into the infield and the former Monarch was called out sliding into second base before one of the umpires signaled that it was a home run.

The Royals would top the Tigers, 3-0.

Pasquantino is 1-for-9 in his young major league career that has spanned three games so far. He's started one game at first base and two as the designated hitter. The infielder has yet to strike out and has drawn two walks.

The former Monarch was selected in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He was hitting .280 with Triple A Omaha when he was called up earlier this week. Pasquantino's final season at Old Dominion saw him grab first team All-Conference USA honors, hitting .302 with 16 home runs and 55 RBI.