Former ODU star Pasquantino to have season-ending surgery

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino bats against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 8-4. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Posted at 9:28 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 21:28:53-04

KANSAS CITY, MO (WTKR)- Former Old Dominion star and current Kansas City Royal Vinnie Pasquantino had high expectations for his first full season in the big leagues. Those will have to wait at least another year.

Pasquantino aggravated a torn labrum in his right shoulder last week and will have season-ending surgery to repair the injury, the Royals announced on Wednesday. His 2023 campaign ends after playing in just 61 games.

The first baseman was hitting .247 with nine home runs and 26 RBI this season and leads the team with a .324 on-base percentage. He's batting .273 in 133 career games dating back to last season.

Pasquantino was drafted by Kansas City in the 11th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft.

