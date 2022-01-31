Former ODU women's soccer coach Linda Hamilton headed to US Soccer Hall of Fame

NORFOLK, Va. - The National Soccer Hall of Fame is now home to a former Old Dominion women's soccer coach.

Linda Hamilton joins the hall of fame's Class of 2022. She became ODU'S first women's soccer coach in program history, coaching the Monarchs from 1993-95.

We invited @SUPiratesWSOC and @SUPiratesMSOC to watch a soccer game together…



So we could have Linda Hamilton’s (@samilton888) former @USWNT coach Anson Dorrance surprise her with the following news:



Welcome to the Hall of Fame! #NSHOF22 #GoPirates pic.twitter.com/dyAiE7ctBY — Southwestern Pirates (@SUPirates) January 30, 2022

Hamilton, who currently coaches at Southwestern, played collegiality at NC State and North Carolina. She was named ACC Player of the Year during her time as a member of the Wolfpack and won a national title with the Tar Heels.

Professionally, she played for the U.S. National Team, winning World Cup gold and bronze in the 1990s.