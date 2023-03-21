Former Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal signing with Cardinals

GLENDALE, AZ (WTKR) — The last game former Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal played this season with in State Farm Stadium in Super Bowl LVII.

Now he'll make the stadium his home for the 2023 season.

Pascal agreeing to terms on a two-year contract with Arizona, the team announced on Monday. The compensation for the deal has not been released yet. He'll follow former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to Arizona, Gannon becoming the team's head coach this offseason.

It will be his third team in the last three seasons. Pascal spent four seasons with Indianapolis before spending a season with Philadelphia, helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. He also signed as an undrafted with Washington in 2017 and spent a year with Tennessee, mostly on the Titans' practice squad.

The former Monarch standout brought in 15 receptions for 150 yards last year with Philadelphia, scoring his lone touchdown of the season against Pittsburgh in Week 8.

For his career, Pascal has 165 catches for 2,038 yards and 16 touchdowns.