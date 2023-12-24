Former Oscar Smith QB Vasko earns bowl MVP honors

HONOLULU, HI (WTKR)- Ethan Vasko's first season at Coastal Carolina has turned out to be a memorable one and he put a successful cap on year one with the Chanticleers on Saturday night.

Vasko threw for three touchdowns and led Coastal to the 24-14 win over San Jose State in the Hawaii Bowl, earning the game's MVP honor in the program's second ever bowl victory.

The former Oscar Smith star completed 20 of his 33 passes for 199 yards and the three scores, while adding 50 rushing yards on 17 carries, which led the team.

Vasko made his first start of the season at Old Dominion on November 4 and guided the Chanticleers to a 28-24 comeback victory over the Monarchs. He started four games for Coastal Carolina this year, after Grayson McCall went down with a season ending injury. The former Tiger appeared in eight total games, completing 76 of his 122 pass attempts (62 percent) for 779 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. He also added 404 rushing yards for an additional two scores.

The signal caller had initially verbally committed to Old Dominion before officially choosing Kansas after Oscar Smith's state title win in December of 2021. He entered the transfer portal and joined Coastal Carolina's program in April.

The quarterback was one of the best to throw the football in Hampton Roads history. He was 35-3 as a starter for the Tigers, leading them to three state championship games and back-to-back state crowns. In an abbreviated season in the spring of 2021, he racked up 2,230 total yards, 34 touchdowns and did not throw a single interception in nine games. He followed that up with a fall performance of 2,977 passing yards and 37 TD passes. During Oscar Smith's first round playoff win over Cosby, he threw for a state record 10 scores.

During his one year at Kansas, Vasko saw time in one game, the Jayhawks' 43-28 loss at Texas Tech. He complete three of his five pass attempts for 13 yards and added six rushing yards during his collegiate debut.