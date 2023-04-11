Former Oscar Smith star Vasko to enter transfer portal

LAWRENCE, KS (WTKR)- Oscar Smith football enjoyed plenty of success with Ethan Vasko at quarterback. Now the former Tiger is looking to do the same for a new college program.

Vasko, who just completed his freshman season at Kansas, announced Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal. He'll have four years of eligibility remaining.

"This has not been an easy decision and it was made with much thought," Vasko said in his social media announcement, adding that his decision came a lot of consideration and discussion with his family.

Vasko initially made a verbal commitment to Old Dominion before changing his mind and committing to Kansas days after leading Oscar Smith to the 2021 state title.

The quarterback was one of the best to throw the football in Hampton Roads history. He was 35-3 as a starter for the Tigers, leading them to three state championship games and back-to-back state crowns. In an abbreviated season in the spring of 2021, he racked up 2,230 total yards, 34 touchdowns and did not throw a single interception in nine games. He followed that up with a fall performance of 2,977 passing yards and 37 TD passes. During Oscar Smith's first round playoff win over Cosby, he threw for a state record 10 scores.

During his one year at Kansas, Vasko saw time in one game, the Jayhawks' 43-28 loss at Texas Tech. He complete three of his five pass attempts for 13 yards and added six rushing yards during his collegiate debut.

Vasko's announcement came on the same day that Old Dominion starting quarterback Hayden Wolff unveiled his plans to enter the portal as well.