Former Tides and Mets star Mookie Wilson returns to Norfolk with a feast for fans

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — As the Norfolk Tides wrapped up its series with Syracuse on Sunday, there were two distinct sounds heard throughout Harbor Park.

The first were the constant chants of "Mookie" coming from fans who were welcoming back for Tides and New York Mets standout Mookie Wilson. The former World Series champion was inducted by the Tides into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine.

"That's stuff you don't take lightly," the former outfielder said. "I thought I was forgotten. Baseball has a great tradition here in Norfolk and I was just happy to be a part of it."

Though his days performing on the field are done, he was giving fans something to talk about. He was the one creating the second sound, a sizzling from his grill in the left field parking lot.

Wilson brought his family-owned and operated Legacy Catering to Harbor Park to make food for a picnic before the game's first pitch.

"Cooking has always been involved in my life," Wilson said. "My mother was a cook for the state when she cooked for the schools and she taught us how to cook."

The list of options for fans to choose from was practically endless.

"Pulled pork, ribs, sausages, mac and cheese, brussell sprouts, green beans. You name it, we do it," Wilson said.

While most of the conversation points with spectators revolved around his baseball career, many pointed out how enjoyable his cuisine was.

"It's a way for me to connect with fans," he said.

There's plenty to chat about when it comes to his professional playing days. In 282 career games with the Tides, he hit .280 with 180 runs, a franchise-record 24 triples, nine home runs, and 103 stolen bases. After playing the 1979 and 1980 seasons in Norfolk, Wilson moved onto the New York Mets where he played from 1980-1989 before spending three seasons in Toronto. The 12-year Major League Baseball veteran played in 1,403 games, hitting .274 with 438 RBI.

The South Carolina native is also remembered for his hit against the Boston Red Sox in the game six of the 1986 World Series. In the tenth inning, Wilson hit a grounder up the first base line that famously went through the legs of Bill Buckner and into right field, allowing for the Mets' Ray Knight to score the game-winning run and tie the series at three games a piece.

New York would go on to win the World Series in game seven.

"Fans remembering you is a special thing," Wilson said. "Every athlete wants to be remembered and I'm just happy that the memories here in Norfolk are good ones."

While most love reminiscing about his playing days, Wilson is now focused on giving them something more with his meals.

"My mother said something, I didn't understand it but I do now," Wilson recalled. "Her joy was watching people eat her food. And I enjoy watching people enjoy the food we prepared, it's just amazing."