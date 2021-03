SARASOTA, Fla. - After missing the 2020 baseball season while battling stage 3 colon cancer, Baltimore Orioles first baseman/outfielder and former Norfolk Tides star Trey Mancini received a standing ovation during his return to the plate.

During his at-bat, he singled to center field.



Mancini underwent surgery and chemotherapy for his cancer, and Sunday marked first game back since Sept. 29, 2019.