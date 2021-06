BALTIMORE - Former Norfolk Tides star Trey Mancini will participate in the Home Run Derby just a year after battling cancer.

Mancini, who has hit 14 home runs and 52 RBI at this point in the season, missed the entire 2020 campaign while undergoing chemotherapy for stage 3 colon cancer.

News of the Baltimore Orioles first baseman's Home Run Derby appearance was originally shared by his sports agency, Frontline, on social media. This year's event takes place July 12 at Coors Field in Denver.