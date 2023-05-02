Foster to speak at Chesapeake Sports Club's May luncheon

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Bud Foster spent more than three decades on the sidelines with Virginia Tech football. He'll share some of those experiences in Hampton Roads on Monday.

Foster will speak at the Chesapeake Sports Club's May luncheon at the Chesapeake Conference Center. The program begins at 11:30 AM

A longtime assistant coach, Foster helped lead the Hokies from 1987-2019, becoming defensive coordinator in 1995. He built the program's defense into one of the best in the country, helping Virginia Tech to the national championship game in 1999, a season that saw the team lead the country in scoring defense and rank third in rushing and total defense. He earned the American Football Coaches Association Defensive Coordinator of the Year for his efforts. His defensive units would be among the nation's best throughout his tenure in Blacksburg.

Foster moved to Virginia Tech from Murray State with Frank Beamer and was by the head coach's side throughout his career. After Beamer's retirement, Foster remained on the Hokies' coaching staff with then-head coach Justin Fuente. He was instrumental in the program's streak of 27 consecutive bowl games.

In addition to Foster's appearance, Monday's luncheon will also feature the presentation of scholarships to 14 Chesapeake high school students and the induction of Frank Webster as a club Legend of Honor.

For more information on Monday's luncheon and to learn more about the Chesapeake Sports Club, click here.