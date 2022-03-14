Four men's basketball teams from Virginia playing in NCAA Tournament

NORFOLK, Va. - On Sunday evening, four men's basketball teams from Virginia received their bracket placement in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Norfolk State, Longwood and Richmond each play on Thursday, the first day of First Round play, while Virginia Tech plays on Friday.

Thursday:

Norfolk State vs. Baylor, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.

Longwood vs. Tennessee, Indianapolis, 2:45 p.m.

Richmond vs. Iowa, Buffalo, 3:10 p.m.

Friday:

Virginia Tech vs. Texas, Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.

Norfolk State is facing Baylor as the No. 16 seed in the East Region! pic.twitter.com/zDLYT5xcal — Megan Plain (@MeganPlain) March 13, 2022