Watch
Sports

Actions

Four men's basketball teams from Virginia playing in NCAA Tournament

ACC Virginia Tech Duke Basketball
Posted at 1:54 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 01:54:34-04

NORFOLK, Va. - On Sunday evening, four men's basketball teams from Virginia received their bracket placement in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Norfolk State, Longwood and Richmond each play on Thursday, the first day of First Round play, while Virginia Tech plays on Friday.

Thursday:
Norfolk State vs. Baylor, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.
Longwood vs. Tennessee, Indianapolis, 2:45 p.m.
Richmond vs. Iowa, Buffalo, 3:10 p.m.

Friday:
Virginia Tech vs. Texas, Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories