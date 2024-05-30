Four ODU football kickoff times unveiled for 2024 season

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Summer may be approaching, but fall will be here before we know it, meaning Old Dominion football fans will be eager to get out and cheer on the Monarchs.

Four of ODU's kickoff times for the upcoming 2024 season were unveiled Thursday afternoon.

Old Dominion will open the campaign on August 31 at South Carolina, which will kickoff at 4:15 PM and be televised on SEC Network. The Monarchs' first two home contests of the season against East Carolina (September 7) and Virginia Tech (September 14) will both begin at 6:00 PM and both will air on ESPN+.

October 24 finds ODU hosting a Thursday night game against Georgia Southern. That match-up will kickoff at 7:00 PM and can be seen on ESPN2.

The Monarchs are coming off a 6-7 season which saw them reach a bowl game for the second time in three years.

The season opener will mark ODU's first meeting with South Carolina. The Gamecocks are coming off a 5-7 campaign and are led by former Virginia Tech assistant coach Shane Beamer.

East Carolina will be squaring off with the Monarchs for the fifth time, the last coming in 2022. That game in Greenville saw the Pirates down Old Dominion, 39-21, and 2024 will find ODU looking for its first ever victory against ECU. The Pirates struggled last year, stumbling to a 2-10 finish.

Old Dominion and Virginia Tech will be squaring off for the sixth time and for the third straight year. The Monarchs are 2-3 against the Hokies, with both wins coming in Norfolk. Last season, Tech earned the 36-17 win in Blacksburg as part of a 7-6 season.

ODU will meet Georgia Southern as Sun Belt East foes for the third consecutive campaign. Last season, the Monarchs picked up their first win in four tries against the Eagles, picking up the 2017 win on an Ethan Sanchez last-second field goal.

The remainder of the start times will be determined 12 days prior to each game day.