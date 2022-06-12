Frank Cox captures boys state soccer title

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Frank Cox needed overtime to reach the state championship game. The Falcons made sure they'd only need 80 minutes to take care of business once they got there.

Robbie Morgan scored on a header less than six minutes into the game and Noah Isenhour was a brick wall in net, pacing Cox past Riverside, 2-0, to win the Class 5 state championship at Briar Woods High School in Ashburn on Saturday. It marks the Falcons' first title in 12 years.

Morgan would add another goal midway through the second half to complete the scoring.

While it was Morgan playing hero on Saturday, C.J. Vakos powered the Falcons the day before. His goal during the second overtime period was the difference-maker in a 2-1 semifinal win over Deep Run, setting up Cox in the state title game.

The Falcons were not the only 757 team to claim victory on Saturday. Tabb topped Meridian, 1-0, to take home the Class 3 state crown on the boys side at Courtland High School. Michael Hackworth tallied the lone score with 27:00 remaining in the contest and that goal held up. It marks the Tigers first state championship in a quarter-century.

On the girls side, Lafayette found plenty of offense in a 5-0 win over Hidden Valley in the Class 3 girls title game. Brooke Potter's two first half goals set the tone for the Rams.

In Class 6, Yorktown got the best of Floyd Kellam, downing the Knights, 1-0, on a late score.

Class 5 saw First Colonial come up short of back-to-back state championships, falling to Briar Woods, 1-0. A Falcon first half goal on a penalty kick ended up being the only score of the afternoon. Charlotte Burge was otherwise perfect in net, making several key saves to keep the Patriots in the game.

Softball action saw Hickory fall to Stone Bridge, 2-1, in the Class 5 title game at Riverside High School