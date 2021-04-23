Frank Nobilo, Coastal Virginia Chamber of Commerce team up for global initiative

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Golf analyst and former professional golfer Frank Nobilo has teamed up with the Coastal Virginia Chamber of Commerce as part of their global initiative.

The group is donating interactive globes to our local classrooms and under-served communities, helping to teach students the value of geography and economics, two things Nobilo says he was fortunate enough to do after traveling the world for golf.

"Travel was an education for me," Nobilo said. "I've been fortunate enough to see how vast and diverse this amazing marvelous planet really is. Unfortunately, there are many children that will never get that experience. With a hands on experience children will see the diversity and togetherness of this amazing planet."

"Coastal Virginia Chamber of Commerce believes the youth needs to understand the world wide global nature of our economy, particularly living here in coastal Virginia, and you really don't get that perspective without looking at a globe," Coastal Virginia Chamber of Commerce member Gary Byler said.

They've donated a handful of interactive globes to local organizations and are taking donations for globes at: https://www.coastalvachamber.com/.