Franklin golfer connects on hole-in-one

PETERSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Most golfers go their entire lives or careers without hitting a hole-in-one. Franklin High School sophomore Ariel Picot already has it out of the way.

Picot connected on the ace during Monday's Region 1B golf championships at Dogwood Trace Golf Course in Petersburg. The ball found the bottom of the cup off the tee of the Par-3 ninth hole.

The hole-in-one is not the only history Ariel is making at Franklin High School. She and her two sisters, Ariana and Tianna, are the first female golfers to ever compete in golf at the school.

A big congratulations to Ariel for her accomplishment.