Free throws, rough shooting sink Old Dominion at Drexel

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- Ben Stanley was able to follow up his strong opening night offensive performance on Friday night. Unfortunately, not many of the other Monarchs could follow suit.

Old Dominion shot just 35 percent from the floor and only knocked down 10 of its 21 free throw attempts, falling at Drexel, 71-59, in its first road contest of the season. The loss drops ODU to 1-1, as the Monarchs have not started a campaign 2-0 since the fall of 2017.

The contest was competitive throughout the first half with a back-and-forth battle between the Monarchs and Dragons. Charles Smith's three-pointer with 1:40 remaining in the half pushed ODU in front, 28-26, but Drexel ended the frame on a quick 4-0 spirt to head into halftime with the 30-28 advantage.

The home team opened up a lead and was able to keep the silver and blue at arms length for most of the second half. Coletrane Washington's three-pointer with 5:23 to play gave Drexel a 63-49 advantage, the Dragons' largest lead of the night, but the Monarchs responded with a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to just four. That's as close as they would get, however, as Drexel connected on their free throws down the stretch to pull away.

Stanley led all scorers with 18 points and was the only Monarch in double figures. Chaunce Jenkins added nine points, while Imo Essien and Tyreek Scott-Grayson chipped in eight points apiece. Amari Williams led Drexel with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

After a career performance in Monday's season opener against Maryland-Eastern Shore, Mekhi Long was held to just two points, but did contribute with six rebounds and three assists.

Old Dominion returns home on Monday for a showdown with neighbor Virginia Wesleyan before departing for the Charleston Classic.