Freshman phenom Morgan, ODU offense fuel Monarchs to fourth straight win

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Old Dominion offense exploded for 11 runs, most of them in the later innings on Friday night against Texas-San Antonio. Pitcher Blake Morgan really only needed them to score once.

The freshman, making his first start during a weekend series, was nothing short of exceptional, leading the Monarchs to 11-0 win over the Roadrunners in the three-game series opener. The win was ODU's fourth straight while snapping UTSA's six game winning streak.

Morgan was sharp from the get-go and ended his night throwing six strong innings of shutout baseball. He struck out a career-high 10 batters and did not issue a walk, though did hit one batter with a pitch. Morgan allowed just three hits during Friday's outing. Jacob Gomez pitched the final three innings to pick up his first save of the season.

Old Dominion scored the first run of the game in the second and held the 1-0 lead until the fifth inning. The Monarchs plated three in the fifth, two more runs in the seventh inning and added five insurance runs in the eighth. Andy Garriola hit his 14th home run of the season, while Josh Trujillo added a round-tripper of his own.

Garriola's home run gives him 38 in his college career, setting a new program record.

The Monarchs and UTSA take the field for game two of their weekend series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 3:00 PM.