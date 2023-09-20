Watch Now
Friday forecast leads to adjustments in high school football schedule

Posted at 4:24 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 16:46:52-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Potential heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding are in the forecast for Friday night and that is causing some area high schools to move their football games this week.

Several contests in Hampton Roads have been moved up to Thursday in hopes of getting them in before the rough weather arrives. That includes our 757 Showdown between Nansemond River and King's Fork. See below for the entire schedule, which will be updated as changes come into our newsroom.

Thursday:

Maury @ Lake Taylor- 6:00
St. Christopher's @ Norfolk Academy- 6:00
Atlantic Shores @ Catholic- 6:30
Nansemond River @ King's Fork- 7:00
Booker T. Washington @ Granby- 7:00
Oscar Smith @ Grassfield- 7:00
Hickory @ Great Bridge- 7:00
Deep Creek @ Indian River- 7:00
Norview @ Churchland- 7:00
Denbigh @ Hampton- 7:00
Gloucester @ Warwick- 7:00
Poquoson @ Tabb- 7:00
New Kent @ Warhill- 7:00
Chincoteague @ Greenbrier Christian- 7:00

Friday:

Lafayette @ Smithfield- 5:00
Bayside @ First Colonial- 7:00
Ocean Lakes @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00
Salem @ Frank Cox- 7:00
Princess Anne @ Green Run- 7:00
Tallwood @ Kempsville- 7:00
Heritage @ Woodside- 7:00
York @ Jamestown- 7:00
Menchville @ Kecoughtan- 7:00
Bruton @ Grafton- 7:00
Southampton @ Lakeland- 7:00
Franklin @ Windsor- 7:00
West Point @ Northampton- 7:00
Perquimans @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00

Saturday:

Phoebus @ Bethel- 12:00
I.C. Norcom @ Manor- 2:00

