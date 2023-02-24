FULL SCHEDULE: Old Dominion University Football opens the 2023 season at Virginia Tech

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University Football opens the 2023 season at Virginia Tech and hosts three games in September, along with Sun Belt Conference foes Appalachian State in October, and Coastal Carolina and Georgia State in November to highlight the 2023 schedule, as announced by the Sun Belt Conference on Friday.

Their full 2023 football schedule can be found below.



Date Opponent Time Sept. 2 at Virginia Tech TBA Sept. 9 Louisiana TBA Sept. 16 Wake Forest TBA Sept. 23 Texas A&M-University Commerce TBA Sept. 30 at Marshall TBA Oct. 7 at Southern Miss TBA Oct. 21 App State TBA Oct. 28 at James Madison TBA Nov. 4 Coastal Carolina TBA Nov. 11 at Liberty TBA Nov. 18 at Georgia Southern TBA Nov. 25 Georgia State TBA

"We are excited for our second season in the Sun Belt," ODU Head Coach Ricky Rahne [odusports.com] said. "It is great to see new opponents in S.B. Ballard Stadium and to be able to travel to new conference locations. Also, for the second year in a row, our program is excited to host an ACC program. This will yet again be a chance to show a larger audience all that ODU has to offer. Finally, this once again is a regionally relevant schedule as we travel to three in-state opponents. These games offer our players an opportunity to gain national exposure and still maintain terrific academic-athletic balance."

For the third consecutive season Old Dominion opens against an ACC opponent, as the Monarchs travel to Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 2. ODU is 2-2 all-time against the Hokies after defeating Virginia Tech 20-17 in Norfolk this past season.

ODU returns to Norfolk for the home opener at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium to host Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 9. It will be the first meeting against the Ragin' Cajuns and just the second time in program history ODU will be a conference game in the second week of the season.

The homestand continues on Saturday, Sept. 16 when the Monarchs host Wake Forest. It will be the 16th time in 14 seasons of football that ODU will play an ACC opponent and the second time the Monarchs play Wake Forest. ODU opened the 2021 campaign at Wake Forest, a 42-10 setback.

Old Dominion hosts Texas A&M University-Commerce to conclude its three-game September homestand. The Lions played their first season of FCS football in 2022 and went 5-6. From 2016-19 in Division II, A&M Commerce had four-straight double-digit win seasons and won the 2017 Division II National Championship.

The first of two back-to-back away game trips begins on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Marshall. The Thundering Herd won last year in Norfolk and hold a 7-1 series advantage over ODU. The one Monarch win was in 2016, when ODU went 10-3 and won the Bahamas Bowl.

The following week on Saturday, Oct. 7, the Monarchs travel to Southern Miss, the second SBC West Division opponent on the schedule. The Eagles went 7-6 a season ago and defeated Rice in the Lending Tree Bowl. The two teams have split the series one game apiece with USM winning in Hattiesburg in 2015 and ODU returning the favor in Norfolk in 2016.

ODU has its bye week the weekend of October 14 before hosting App State on Saturday, Oct. 21. The Mountaineers did not go to a bowl game for the first time in eight years last season. App will be making its second trip to Norfolk and first since the 2015 season.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 ODU returns to the road to take on James Madison. It will be the Monarchs' first game in Harrisonburg since defeating the Dukes 38-28 to clinch the CAA Championship in 2012.

The Monarchs return home to host Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 4. ODU defeated the Chanticleers a year ago on national television in Conway 49-21. CCU played in the Sun Belt Conference Championship last season and are led by first-year head coach Tim Beck, who took the job after spending three seasons at NC State.

Old Dominion then hits the road for a pair of games beginning at Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 11. Former Coastal head coach Jamey Chadwell is the new coach of the Flames and takes over a team that went 8-5 last season and has had four-straight winning seasons.

The final road contest of the regular season is on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Georgia Southern. It will be ODU's first time in Statesboro since the FCS playoffs in 2011. The Eagles went 6-7 last season and played in the Camellia Bowl.

The regular season ends on Saturday, Nov. 25 against Georgia State. The Panthers went 4-8 in 2022 under head coach Shawn Elliott. ODU is 3-1 all-time against Georgia State with the Panthers' last trip to Norfolk a 34-20 victory for the Monarchs in 2010.

Season tickets are on sale now starting at the same great price of $150. Click here to get yours.

Also, new this year, The Deck Hospitality package is no longer tied to a specific seating area.