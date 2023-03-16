Watch Now
Furman stuns Virginia to oust Cavaliers in NCAA opening round

Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots in front of Furman forward Jalen Slawson (20) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 4:14 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 16:24:41-04

ORLANDO, Fla. - For most of Thursday's game, it looked as though Virginia would be able to survive Furman, but everything unraveled in the final 10 seconds.

JP Pegues knocked down a three-pointer with two seconds left and Reece Beekman's final shot was off the mark, as the Paladins stunned UVA, 68-67, in NCAA Tournament first-round action in Orlando.

Virginia held a four-point lead with 19 seconds left, but after Garrett Hien hit two free throws to pull Furman to within two, Kihei Clark tried a long pass to escape pressure that was stolen by Hien. He found Pegues on the wing who drained the game-winning triple.

The Cavaliers took their biggest lead of the game with 15:22 remaining in the contest, as Clark's layup gave them a 42-30 advantage. However, Furman would chip away. Jalen Slawson's three-pointer tied the game at 54 with 5:42 to play and he would follow that up with a three-point play on a layup to give the Paladins their first advantage of the afternoon. It was part of a 19-4 Furman run to get back into contention and move in front.

Tony Bennett's team opened the game on an 8-0 run and scored in its first six trips down the floor. Furman would trim a nine-point deficit to just one in the opening frame, though the Wahoos would hold a 32-27 lead at halftime.

Kadin Shedrick paced UVA with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Beekman added 14 points. Isaac McKneely chipped in 12 points off the bench. Slawson scored a game-high 19 points to lead four Paladins in double figures.

Virginia falls to 0-2 in NCAA Tournament games since winning the 2019 National Championship. Both losses came as number four seeds to number 13's in upset fashion. 2021 saw the Cavaliers lose to Ohio, 62-58.

