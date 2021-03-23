Menu

George Mason hires Kim English as new head men's basketball coach

L.G. Patterson/AP
FILE - Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, left, and assistant coach Kim English, right, position their players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo., in this Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, file photo. Former NBA player and college assistant Kim English was hired to coach George Mason's men's basketball team Tuesday, March 23, 2021, exactly a week after the school fired Dave Paulsen.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson, File)
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 12:31:34-04

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Former NBA player and college assistant Kim English was hired to coach George Mason’s men’s basketball team Tuesday, a week after the school fired Dave Paulsen.

English has been an assistant to Rick Barnes at Tennessee.

English went to college at Missouri, was drafted in the second round by the Detroit Pistons in 2012 and played for them before heading overseas to play basketball. He briefly returned to the NBA with the Chicago Bulls in 2014. English was part of the Missouri team that was upset in the First Round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament by Norfolk State.

He worked as an assistant coach at Tulsa and Colorado before heading to Tennessee for the 2019-20 season.

George Mason went 13-9 this season and was 95-91 in six years under Paulsen, without any trips to the NCAA Tournament or NIT.

Paulsen had one year remaining on his contract, which was previously extended.

