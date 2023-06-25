Golden Ball Soccer Academy giving head coach a second chance with his first passion

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) — Jonathan Baca had everything planned out. A native of Ecuador, he moved to the United States and began serving country.

"I was ready to become an officer in the Navy. I was striving for that, my goal was to become a NAVY Seal," Baca said.

Those plans were changed drastically in 2005 while overseas.

"I had an accident in Iraq, it was an IED explosion in Iraq," he remembered. "I had a problem with my right knee and they medically retired me. When that happened, it was really bad."

Unsure of his next steps after life in combat, Baca turned to what he always knew. A former professional soccer player, Baca took an interest in his kids' teams.

"My kid was getting frustrated because he was losing," he said. "I started coaching their team."

A second chance at getting involved with his first passion, he coached throughout different clubs in Hampton Roads for a decade. In 2016, wanting to give players another place to chase the dreams he once did, Baca helped start the Golden Ball Soccer Academy in Chesapeake.

"We decided to put something that is in benefit of the kids, it's not that expensive," Baca said, "and is very competitive in comparison with the big clubs in Virginia Beach."

"Technically we started with four kids. Now I have almost 22 travel teams."

The teams have gone overseas to different countries to play in tournaments and won dozens of championships, but the players say the biggest impact its had is on their life away from the pitch.

"It's provided me with a family. At my last club, I knew people but it wasn't like a family, it wasn't tight knit," said Omololu Olugbemi, who is heading to Mars Hill to continue his career. "Here, I've found best friends for life."

"These girls, my team, is like a family to me," said Sasha Daniel. "They're really close friends."

Something they believe has always been the main goal for Baca in creating the organization.

"He's always there, he's always cracking jokes," said Bolawole Orenuga. "When he's made he's made but it's always met with a wonderful learning opportunity."

It may not be exactly the goals he set for himself when he arrived in the United States two decades ago, but the path that was taken from Baca has led him down the road he was always destined for.

"It's kind of made me feel good that maybe I cannot play anymore but I can teach," he said.

Baca is set to take 20 players from the Golden Ball Soccer Academy to Spain this week. He hopes to have recreational teams added to what the organization offers in the near future.