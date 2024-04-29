Golder's two first period goals help Admirals close out Trois-Rivières and advance in Kelly Cup Playoffs

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — For the second straight night, the Norfolk Admirals found themselves trailing in the first period.

This time around, the response made sure the home team would regain control and never look back.

Behind two goals from forward Carson Golder in the final four minutes of the first period, the Admirals beat Trois-Rivières 4-3 and advance to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"We knew the first playoff series in ten years was not going to be easy," said Norfolk head coach Jeff Carr. "Even up 3-1, that could have gone to game seven real quick. Credit to our guys, especially the new guys that stepped in the lineup."

Golder, who was optioned back to Norfolk from the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, lit the spark for the home team with 3:05 left in the opening frame. He skated through the neutral zone, went right to net and flipped a backhand shot past Zachary Émond to tie the game at 1-1.

With two minutes left to play, the Admirals went on the power play and 40 seconds later, Golder took a pass from Danny Katic out front and lit the lamp to give Norfolk the 2-1 lead going into intermission.

"[Mark] Liwiski has a big hit, [Keegan] Iverson stirring the pot and it flips a little more energy and momentum," Carr said. "Goldie does a great job, he's the fastest player in the league and you could see that on full display tonight."

Stepan Timofeyev added a goal in the second period to grow Norfolk's lead to 3-1. Despite a Jakov Novak goal to make it 3-2 midway through the third, Golder would again make a dazzling play. The forward pulled the puck between his legs as he approached the net, then sent a pass right across the slot for Carson Musser to snap home.

A late goal from Nicolas Guay with 1:30 left made it 4-3, but the Lions couldn't find the tying goal in the final 90 seconds. Norfolk ultimately took the series win 4-2.

Game six also showed a physical side that was brought in Saturday night's affair. The two teams combined for 42 penalty minutes in the game.

"We were up 10-4 in the season series in 14 games, so it feels a little lopsided," Carr said. "So you're gameplan is probably not to play us straight up."

"Competitors find ways to win or find ways to be competitive, that's all that was."

Norfolk now has a chance to rest as it awaits their second round opponent. The Admirals will face either Maine or Adirondack next, a series that goes to game six on Tuesday.

"Everyone can find their own rest in a good way," Carr said. "Our message to our team going into the playoffs is we want to be the best conditioned team. So find the balance and do what you need to do to be capable of that task."