Goodell: Washington Football report will not be released

Posted at 10:52 PM, Oct 26, 2021
NEW YORK, NY (WTKR)- A report detailing the NFL's investigation into the Washington Football Team's workplace culture will not be released, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday night.

The league has seen renewed and increased pressure to release any findings since the New York Times published the contents of leaked e-mails between former Raiders' head coach Jon Gruden and former Washington president Bruce Allen in which Gruden used homophobic and racist language. The report led to Gruden's resignation.

Goodell said on Tuesday night that the anonymity of those who came forward is too high of a priority to risk releasing the details of the investigation to the public.

"We're very conscious of making sure we're protecting those who came forward," Goodell said.

Tuesday saw two former Washington Football Team employees, Melanie Coburn and Ana Nunez, arrive at the site of the NFL owners meetings in New York. The two left stacks of letters at the front desk addressed to owners who are members of the league's social justice committee. The letter once again urged the NFL to release any findings or report surrounding the investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Goodell also said that he believes Washington owner Daniel Snyder has been held accountable for the toxic workplace culture in Ashburn, adding that steps have been put into place to prevent that kind of behavior from ever happening again.

