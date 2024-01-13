Grafton's Keeter earns Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year

YORKTOWN, VA (WTKR)- Alexis Keeter has fueled Grafton's volleyball team during her high school career, leaving the program as one of the best to ever wear a Clippers uniform.

"Obviously going to the state championship four years in a row, that's not something a lot of people can say," the senior outside hitter said. "That was a huge accomplishment and just breaking a lot of records, too, just really topped it off."

Keeter led Grafton to the state title match every season of her career and putting together an historic stretch for the Clippers. It was extra special for the star, as she got to do the whole thing side-by-side with her father, Grafton head coach David Keeter.

"I couldn't ask for any better support system," she said. "Him being my dad and a coach at the same time makes you work even harder because he always is critiquing you on and off the court."

"I always held her to a high standard, but I felt like she did such a good job being a leader and being that person that comes in the gym and works hard every day, it made it easy, really," Coach Keeter added.

Now the entire family is celebrating a huge honor for Alexis. She's been named Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year for volleyball, the first student-athlete at Grafton to win the accolade in any sport.

"It's always a toss up because there are so many good players," David noted. "It was cool that she got that honor. We're super proud of her."

"It was just so unreal," Alexis exclaimed. "There are so many amazing girls in the running and I was just so honored and grateful to be chosen for it."

Keeter's volleyball days are anything but behind her. She's taking her talents to Florida Gulf Coast to continue her career at the college level. The difference is that, while we're used to seeing her in the gym, she'll be hitting the sand as a member of the Eagles' beach volleyball team.

"Things I could do after college and thinking of in the future, I think beach is just a better option for me," she noted.

"There's a lot of volume of landing and jumping on the indoor surface," David pointed out. "I think you have a much longer career playing beach."

If you have a nominee for Student-Athlete of the Week, just send an email to marc.davis@wtkr.com.