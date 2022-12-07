Granby honors Driesell with court naming

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Before he became a college coaching legend, Lefty Driesell was already a legend in the hallways of Granby High School.

A state champion as a player, Driesell returned to coach the Comets after graduating from Duke. On Tuesday, the school honored him by naming the court in the high school gymnasium after Driesell. He was honored during a ceremony on the floor prior to Granby's home game against Lake Taylor.

"I met my wife here and I played here and I coached here and we won a state championship here," the coach recalled. "I love Granby High School. It means a lot to me."

Driesell would leave Granby and find success in the college coaching ranks. He began his head collegiate coaching career at Davidson in 1960. During his tenure, the Wildcats won three Southern Conference Tournaments and five regular season titles. His longest coaching stop was at Maryland, where he led the Terrapins from 1969-1986. He led the Terps to an ACC Tournament championship in 1984 and two regular season crowns. Driesell won ACC Coach of the Year the year twice. Stops at James Madison and Georgia State would follow until his career ended in 2003.

Now Granby's gym is home to Charles "Lefty" Driesell Basketball Court. His legacy is printed on the floor more than 70 years after he played his final game for the school.