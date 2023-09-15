Granby senior Sol graces plenty of Comet rosters

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- You won't find a sports season that doesn't see Granby senior Henry Sol on a varsity roster, most of the time on more than one.

It all starts with cross country, a team he joined his freshman year and a sport to which he became attached.

"You really practice every day, or almost every day," he said. "I just really like our team a lot, so I started freshman year and it's kind of caught on."

"He's taken the running to another level," added Comet head coach Jonathan Harris. "He's very passionate about it. He's always asking me about workouts and he's like 'what should I read about running?'"

Harris noted that Sol is his top boys runner, but that's not the only thing on the senior Captain's plate. Juggling one varsity sport is hard enough, but Henry takes part in five of them throughout the school year.

"It's just nice to do something after school," he said of his approach to doing so many sports. "You're with your friends, you're learning a new sport or getting better at that sport and it's just fun. I enjoy it."

Cross Country, indoor and outdoor track and field, swimming and soccer are all on Sol's resume. He says running is his favorite, but he enjoys them all. While it may be overwhelming to many of us who are reading this, Henry says it's not a problem for him.

"Mostly it's just fun to go to the sport's practice," he noted. "If you have two in a day, it's just something else to look forward to. It doesn't really seem like a burden."

"Last year for regionals, he swam in the morning and then came in and ran in the afternoon for the regional meet," Harris recalled, adding that Sol won that particular race.

As impressive as his list of activities in sports is, Henry is successful in the classroom as well. He's an international baccalaureate student who carries a GPA of 5.0. How does he balance everything? He pointed out that it isn't hard when he's doing things he enjoys.

"I think I just really enjoy the sports and enjoy interesting school work."

The senior says he plans to go to college. He has his eyes on the University Virginia, but says he's still deciding where he'd like to ultimately attend. As for competing on a team once he gets there, he's considering it, but will wait and see.

"I think he doubts his ability sometimes," said Harris. "I have no doubt he could run Division I."

"I think I'm interested in trying to be a varsity athlete," Sol added. "I know that's a lot of commitment and it's next level and you also have to make those teams, which is very competitive."

If you have a nominee for Student-Athlete of the Week, just send the information to marc.davis@wtkr.com.