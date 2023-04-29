Granby softball swinging for Skittles, continuing historic run

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Making history is becoming second nature when it comes to Granby softball.

The Comets making a milestone moment in 2022, punching the program's first ticket to the state tournament.

"At school you can see the big hall of fame, and there's not really any softball there," said junior catcher Camryn Hamilton. "We're making history so we can put something in there for softball."

The momentum only picking up steam in 2023. Granby is off to an 11-2 start with double-digit runs scored in 10 of those contests.

"Coming in freshman year, we knew we were going to make history. Making it last year was a big deal for us," said junior center fielder Destiny Harris. "I feel like we can go so much further than we did last year, even though we almost made it to the furthest point."

Part of repeating or building on history is trying to find things to keep the childlike enjoyment of the process. The Comets have done that in the form of Skittles.

"Our athletic director Chris Harris, that's all him," Granby head coach Brandon Hairston said. "If they pitch well or hit home runs, he's waiting after the game with Skittles in the hand ready to pass them out."

What started as a fun way for the team, and other athletes at the school, to have some extra fun with good performances has now turned into a badge of honor.

"They expect it after the game, as soon as the game's over they're looking for him," Hairston said."

"I mean as soon as we do something good, we go to him like, 'Where's our Skittles at?' It's a big thing," Harris said.

For those who might not like the taste of the rainbow, that's no issue.

"I hit two the other day at Tallwood and I told them I didn't like Skittles, so we changed it up a little bit," said junior Taylor Langston. "I'm going to get some Starbursts tomorrow."

It's all about the meaning to the candy, enjoying the journey to being the best they can be on the field.

"When you get appreciated with something as small as a Skittle or a Starburst, it makes you feel good," Hairston said.

"The more home runs we hit, the more Skittles we get," Harris said.

Granby returns to the field to face Great Bridge on Monday.