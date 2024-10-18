Granby stays unbeaten, avenges last year's loss to Churchland

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Last season, Granby's turnaround season did not include a win over Churchland. The Truckers nipped the Comets, 21-20, but Kendal Jefferson's squad made 2024's meeting a different story.

Granby took a 13-0 lead into halftime and held off Churchland for a 21-7 win at Powhatan Field Thusday night. The win kept the Comets unbeaten on the season, improving their record to 7-0. The Truckers fell to 3-4.

Bethel also picked up a district win Thursday night, shutting out Heritage, 42-0. The Bruins climbed back above the .500 mark and are now 4-3. The Hurricanes fall to 1-7 on the year.

Thursday's scores:

Granby 21, Churchland 7

Bethel 42, Heritage 0

New Kent 14, York 9

Colonel Richardson (MD) 60, Nandua 14