Granby wrestling creating a new tradition with students packing gym during school hours

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — There's never a lack of intensity and passion during a wrestling dual or meet. Most of the grapplers, however, rarely get the chance to compete in front of a student section.

"Back when I was in high school, we used to pack our gym and people used to come and watch us," said Granby high school athletic director Chris Harris. "Now it's kind of become a thing of the past."

The Comets are doing something to bring that kind of atmosphere back to the present. On Friday, Granby hosted a quad meet during school hours with Lake Taylor, Currituck, and First Flight.

During those matches, students are allowed out of their classes to pack the gym and cheer on the Comets.

"It's completely different. Most schools don't bring out their whole student section," said Granby sophmore wrestler Keith Fernandez. "It's a really unique thing we do. When you win, it's just a great feeling."

These aren't students just happy to silently be at a one-of-a-kind assembly. They're invested in every moment, supporting their classmates out on the mat.

"I've never had my hand raised with that loud of a reaction before," said Comet junior wrestler Alex Rippel. "The energy is unmatched. It's awesome to see all my friends out and getting to watch us."

It's the second year in a row that Granby has tried the concept out, with Harris estimating they distributed upwards of 600 student tickets this time around.

"They're usually wrestling at some tournament and nobody is watching except for their parents," he said. "To have their friends, their peers watch them here, it's just a cool experience for them."

It's quickly becoming a day that Comet wrestlers are circling on the calendar.

"Definitely gets you more hyped up, more excited for the match, more energy," Fernandez said.

"We're the only one's doing this right now," Rippel said. "And I hope it catches on."