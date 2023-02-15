Granby wrestling eyes state success

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The resurgence of Granby wrestling has been one of the biggest headlines of the 2022-2023 season and the Comets are looking to put a successful cap on the campaign this weekend.

Nine Granby wrestlers will head to the state championship meet at the Virginia Beach Sports Center this Friday and Saturday. The Comets are coming off a strong showing at the Region 5B championships, leading the field with six gold medals. The squad narrowly fell to Nansemond River for the team title.

"That's what we wanted," head coach Caleb Richardson said. "We wanted more, but I thought we were as dominant as we could be in the finals and set ourselves up really well for the state tournament, so the job's not finished."

"It was really exciting," added senior D'Marion Melton, who won the region crown at 157 lbs. "I couldn't go last year because of an injury, freshman year, I don't even remember it and my sophomore year we didn't have a season, so it was really exciting to get that."

"I believe we had the most champs out of any team," noted sophomore Leonard Ashley, the 150 lbs. region title winner. "That's a very great moment for the team to gets some of that confidence back up right before states."

The showing at regionals was just the latest in a strong surge that has the program back among the top teams in Hampton Roads. Many consider Granby the birthplace of wrestling in the area, boasting a rich history that dates back 50 years and includes 21 state championships. The Comets are climbing back to the top.

"I take a lot of pride in it because I've been trying to help this team build as much as I can the past two years and I think I've gotten it almost to where I want it to be," Ashley said. "It's also just a great experience being here with all my teammates because they're great wrestlers, great people."

"I really got to see it grow a lot from my freshman year," Melton said of the program's ascension. "It's vastly different, going on trips to other cities, three hour drives. Never had anything like that freshman year, so it's been really fun."

Now, during the campaign's final weekend, Granby hopes to make one final statement, one that will keep the Comets on the rise and propel them into next season.

"Sky's the limit," Richardson said of his team's possibilities at states. "I don't like making predictions, but I love where we're at and I think we have a great opportunity to make a lot of noise there."

"Just going out with a bang," added Melton. "It's my last high school wrestling anything, so just want to have fun and make a statement before I leave."

Classes 4,5 and 6 will hold their state championship meet on Friday and Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sports Center with action beginning Friday at 10:00 AM. Classes 1-3 will compete at the Salem Civic Center.