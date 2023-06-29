Grassfield alum Garrett Stallings excited to be back home with Tides chasing major league dream

NORFOLK, Va (WTKR) — As the Norfolk Tides were celebrating an International League first half championship, Garrett Stallings had another reason to be happy.

The Grassfield alum called up by the Orioles organization to the AAA club last week, getting his first start with the Tides on Sunday against Nashville. He went 5.2 innings with three strike outs in a 3-2 loss.

"I remember coming in and seeing everyone play," Stallings said. "Everyone looked so old when I was just a kid. Everything's come full circle, I'm the old guy that guys are coming to watch play."

Stallings, who played college baseball at the University of Tennessee, made seven starts for the Bowie Baysox during the year, striking out 53 batters before the call up.

"It was super exciting," Stallings said. "You work your whole life to be a big-leaguer and AAA is only one step away."

Drafted originally by the Angels franchise, Stallings was traded to the Orioles in 2020 with the possibility of coming back home becoming a reality.

Stallings was influenced by some of the 757 stars who've gone on to become major league players.

"Michael Cuddyer, David Wright, the Upton brothers, they all grew up in my neck of the woods," he said. "Growing up, it really does feel like a dream being part of that conversation."

The starting pitcher has a bit more of a connection to David Wright. The Mets legend's younger brother, Matt, is Stallings' agent.

"Knew they had a great family, they had a great background," he said through a laugh. "Got linked up that way and never looked back. It's kind of full circle."

His parents have moved out of the area but says they'll all make the trip back down to Harbor Park for his first start with the team, which is expected to come this weekend during the Tides' series with Charlotte.