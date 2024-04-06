Grassfield softball coach Leroy Bohn on road to recovery after triple bypass surgery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WTKR) — Since the formation of its program more than a decade ago, the only coach Grassfield softball has ever known is Leroy Bohn.

To start its 2024 season, though, the Grizzlies and their longtime head coach temporarily separated for the first time in 16 years.

So on Friday when Bohn returned to Grassfield's diamond for the first time to watch as a fan this season, the team more than motivated.

"It makes the team really want to be here," said junior outfielder Addison Casassa. "We're overjoyed to have him back."

Bohn was with his team for the start of the Jazmine Foreman Tournament on Friday, an annual event held by the team to honor a former star who lost her life in a car accident in 2011.

It was four weeks ago that Bohn went through a triple bypass surgery. Having always been around the team that he helped lead to a 2015 state championship, the coach found himself missing the feeling of being around the diamond more and more.

"I can't think of anything better I want to do," Bohn said. "It's like a home away from home."

He's already up and about, gearing up for a return to his duties as a coach. Bohn was told a timetable for him to be back at 100 percent was May, hoping he'll be able to guide the program again around that time.

"Next week they told me I can drive. My wife won't let me drive any sooner," he said. "I'm progressing day-to-day. I'm counting the days, you go that right."

During his recovery from the operation, the team hasn't allowed their coach to go through it alone.

"We say a prayer before every game and we always include him," Casassa said. "We made a basket and everyone wants to pitch in. He texts the captains, the captains text everyone else. We just always make sure he's involved in everything even if he's not here."

"Any time he comes, if we're mad or if coaches have yelled at us, the smiles just brighten up," said Grassfield sophomore infielder Cydney LaFon.

Bohn feels that love whether he's at home or at the field. As the chance to return full-time gets closer, he's grateful to know just how much the program means to him and how much he means to the program.

"It's been amazing, it's just a great softball family," Bohn said. "Grassfield softball, it's just a great family."