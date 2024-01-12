Great Bridge once again setting the wrestling bar

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- The view has been good from the top for Great Bridge when it comes to wrestling in Hampton Roads. It's even more impressive how long the Wildcats have stayed there.

Before even getting to high school, wrestlers know the reputation and the tradition they are charged with upholding.

"My dad wrestled for them in high school, wrestled for Steve Martin," said junior Jack Sawyer, who competes in the 120 pound weight class. "I knew they were the top of the line program."

"Kids grow up wanting to wrestle and be champs at Great Bridge," added Martin, the Wildcats' head coach.

"It's a legacy," senior 138 pounder Myrin Nixon pointed out. "I wanted to be a part of it."

When the clock hits zero during any given bout, it usually means the team is celebrating another victory. The Wildcats have set the standard in Hampton Roads in the sport and take every opponent's best shot each time out on the mat.

"There is pressure, but I think just the hard work and determination outweighs the pressure and the feel of just because I'm on the top, there's somebody coming for me," Sawyer noted.

"Honestly, I'm always used to it," added Nixon. "People want to see me fail, but I know how to take a loss and come back from it."

Upperclassmen on this season's team are getting used to being at the top of the mountain, as the Wildcats have won back-to-back state crowns. It's the Great Bridge way: being as competitive as you can be and setting the bar high. The older wrestlers know the importance of passing that down to the up-and-coming student-athletes.

"I really try to help them from making the same mistakes as me," Nixon said. "I'm telling them to lock in as soon as they can because that will get them, honestly, even further than I am."

"The older guys that have been to the state tournament before that have placed a won it, they're a wealth of knowledge for the younger guys," Martin noted. "They basically set an example."

The program has won 22 state titles in total. Now the wrestlers in this year's group have their eyes on number 23 and a three-peat, despite moving up to Class 5 prior to the start of the school year.

"We've got a clock in our wrestling room that counts down the days and the minutes until the state tournament," Sawyer smiled.

"Every day I walk in the room, I look at it," Nixon added. "I leave, I look at it. All I see is winning."

It's winning that would continue a legacy for the Wildcats and keep their hold on the 757 and the commonwealth, an opportunity that will be in front of them before they know it.

"We aren't going to be known as the team not to do it," Sawyer proclaimed. "That's the biggest thing for us."

Great Bridge topped Grassfield, Western Branch and Hickory on Wednesday night. The Wildcats will take the mat at the Hampton Coliseum this Friday and Saturday in the Virginia Duals.