Great Bridge shines in wrestling state finals, many 757 wrestlers crowned champs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On Saturday evening, the Virginia Beach Sports Center was home to the Virginia High School League wrestling state finals and many 757 wrestlers walked away champions.

Great Bridge High School was the biggest force to be reckoned with, entering finals with a Wildcat competing in six different weight classes. The school earned the Class 4 crown with 235 points, marking the 21st team state title in program history.

Among the Wildcats' individual champs was Eric Doran, who took home first place in the 132 pound weight class.

"I've been really wanting to become a state champ since, I don't know, second grade and to really think that I've just done it is kinda mind boggling," Doran said. "When I stepped up on the podium, I don't even know, it's just mind blowing. I just don't know how to put it into words. This is just crazy."

The most inspiring story of the day was Landstown wrestler Adonis Lattimore's win.

Lattimore, who was born with no right leg, a left leg that ends at about the middle of the thigh, and has one fully-functioning arm, took home first place in the Class 6, 106 pound weight class.