Green Run and Kempsville renew rivalry to kick off 757 Showdown Series

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Their last meeting went down to the final play in the 2021 Region 5A title game, a Green Run pass break-up to lead the Stallions past Kempsville and into the state semifinals. Now the two squads meet to open the 2022 campaign.

"We came up with a big-time play," recalled Green Run head coach Brandon Williams.

"Just walking off the field, that bad feeling in your mouth... hate it," Kempsville senior quarterback Noah Lee remembered.

274 days later, the two sides will meet again on the same field to begin their respective schedules. The Stallions provided the only two blemishes on the Chiefs' record in 2021 and sent them home with that November 27 playoff game defeat, so now Kempsville will look to end Green Run's stretch of dominance. That trend has stretched back nearly a decade, as, aside from one forfeit win in the shortened spring season last year, the Chiefs have not beaten their cross-town foes since 2012.

"It makes you want to work for it more," Lee said. "Everybody wants it that bad."

"Every moment we had last year was a first for them," noted Kempsville head coach Daryl Cherry. "It's the first time they've been in the playoffs, first time being in those type of environments, so now they're seasoned. We had the opportunity to be a playoff team, so we're looking to the challenges."

A challenge lies ahead for both teams. Both are looking to repeat banner campaigns, asserting themselves atop the Beach District. Now each will look to start off with a victory over the same squad that stood between it and a state tournament a year ago.

"You can't ask for a better opener," Williams said. "No warm up, just get right into it and it's put up or shut up time."

"It's going to be a show," added Stallion junior wide receiver Tasean Young-Stieff. "Bring your popcorn."

The two teams kick off on Friday night at 7:00 under the lights at Green Run.