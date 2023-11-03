Green Run completes third straight 10-0 regular season

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- While most of the area will wrap up the high school football regular season Friday night, Beach District teams hit the field Thursday to cap off their schedules.

Green Run completed its third consecutive 10-0 regular season with a 35-8 win over Landstown. The Stallions extended their winning streak over Beach District opponents to 37 games, which includes playoff match-ups. They'll be the top seed in the Region 5A playoffs, which begin next Friday.

Frank Cox improved to 8-2 with a 49-7 victory over Floyd Kellam Thursday. After the Falcons jumped out to a 14-0 lead, the Knights got on the board with a touchdown of their own, but Cox controlled things from there. Tyler Noe's group will be the number two seed in Region 5A when the postseason kicks off.

Salem jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead on Princess Anne and went on for the 42-0 victory. The SunDevils wrapped up their regular season 6-4 and currently hold the number four position in Region 5A. They are 1.11 points behind Indian River, which visit Grassfield Friday night.

Marc Davis/WTKR Salem football huddles prior to the second half of its game against Princess Anne on November 2, 2023. The SunDevils rolled to a 42-0 victory.

Tallwood also improved to 6-4 with a 33-26 win over Ocean Lakes. The Lions clinched their first winning season since 2018 and will continue next week in the postseason.

Kempsville used its ground game to top First Colonial, 35-22. The Chiefs gained 345 yards on the ground and wrapped up the regular season 5-5, with three of those five defeats coming by six points or less. The squad entered the night holding the eighth and final position in the Region 5A playoffs and should make the postseason field.

Two other games took place on the Peninsula tonight, Heritage shutting out Woodside, 42-0, and Menchville nipping Kecoughtan, 27-23.