Green Run, Granby go to 2-0 in Thursday night football action

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Thursday saw plenty of action on the high school football field with a handful of teams going to 2-0 on the young season and others kicking off their campaigns.

Green Run won its 29th straight Beach District game, including playoffs, with a 51-17 victory over Frank Cox. The Stallions open their 2023 season 2-0 after taking control early and never looking back. They took a 16-0 lead midway through the second quarter and took care of business.

After going winless for the better part of three seasons, Granby is out to a 2-0 start. The Comets held off Kecoughtan, 26-24, scoring the winning touchdown with 1:05 to play. The Warriors led 9-6 at the break before Granby mounted a comeback and overcame a late Kecoughtan score to earn the victory.

Western Branch suffered its first loss of the season, 31-13 to Benedictine. The Bruins took an early 7-0 lead but could not make it stick as the Cadets took control in the second quarter.

Bayside opened up its schedule 2-0 with a 43-26 victory over Tallwood. The Marlins held a 27-12 lead at the half and would keep the Lions at arm's length for the rest of the night.

Floyd Kellam pulled off the upset of the night, downing Kempsville, 17-14. The Knights trailed at the half, 14-7, but scored the equalizer in the third quarter and banged home the game-winning field goal in the final frame.

Thursday's scores:

Green Run 51, Frank Cox 17

Floyd Kellam 17, Kempsville 14

Granby 26, Kecoughtan 24

Bayside 43, Tallwood 26

Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13

Warhill 21, Matoaca 7

Grassfield 20, Woodside 7

Hickory 20, Manor 0

Landstown 28, Princess Anne 14

Salem 23, Ocean Lakes 22

Menchville 21, Heritage 20

Essex 13, Jamestown 0

Gloucester 17, York 14

King George 42, Hampton 13