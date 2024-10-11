Green Run, Kempsville pick up big Thursday night wins

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It was a busy Thursday night of high school football in Virginia Beach, with the Beach District favorite winning once again and another squad quietly creeping up the standings.

Green Run made it 46 straight district victories (including playoffs) with a 41-7 victory over Landstown. The Stallions improved to 7-0 on the season as they move closer to a fourth straight district crown and are currently ranked atop Region 5A.

Kempsville moved to 4-2 with a 23-15 win at Ocean Lakes. The two teams battled in a one-possession affair for the entire night with Warren Powell's 42-yard touchdown run sealing the deal for the Chiefs.

Thursday's scores:

Green Run 41, Landstown 7

Kempsville 23, Ocean Lakes 15

Salem 35, Floyd Kellam 7

Bayside 37, First Colonial 9

Tallwood 49, Princess Anne 14

Phoebus 63, Kecoughtan 0

Warwick 56, Denbigh 7

Norfolk Academy 26, Nansemond-Suffolk 0