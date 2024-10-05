Green Run, King's Fork grab battle of unbeaten wins as October football starts

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — As the calendar turns to October, the number of unbeaten teams starts to dwindle around Hampton Roads.

On Friday night, two massive games pitted perfect groups and Green Run and King's Fork came out on the other side victorious.

Behind a tremendous performance from quarterback K'Saan Farrar, the Stallions knocked off Salem 40-18 on the road to improve to 6-0. It also extends their winning streak against Beach District opponents to 45 games in a row (which includes playoffs and forfeits).

In Suffolk, the Bulldogs surged ahead of Indian River in the second quarter thanks to a pair of Javon Ford touchdowns and never looked back, knocking off the Braves 33-7. It's the fourth straight season Anthony Joffrion's team has started a season 5-0.

Here's a look at the scores from around the area:

Green Run 40, Salem 18

Kempsville 16, Landstown 12

First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13

Floyd Kellam 11, Tallwood 7

Frank Cox 32, Ocean Lakes 24

King’s Fork 33, Indian River 7

Nansemond River 21, Western Branch 0

Deep Creek 14, Hickory 13

Grassfield 29, Great Bridge 15

Granby 57, Lakeland 0

Maury 49, I.C. Norcom 12

Norview 35, Manor 12

Warwick 48, Heritage 0

Poquoson 30, Jamestown 0

Smithfield 20, York 0

New Kent 29, Tabb 21

Lake Taylor 53, Booker T. Washington 13

Franklin 38, Arcadia 0

Southampton 56, Sussex Central 8

Brunswick 19, Windsor 6

Atlantic Shores @ Norfolk Academy 21, Atlantic Shores 7

Amelia 25, Nandua 14