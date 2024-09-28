Green Run, Lafayette continue unbeaten season in weather chaotic Friday night

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — On a week that saw numerous schedules change because of Mother Nature, Green Run and Lafayette continued a trend of dominance.

The Stallions punched their 42nd straight victory in the Beach District with a 24-7 win over Kempsville. Brandon Williams group has been stout to start the season, giving up just seven points in their first four games.

Lafayette continues to be the team to beat in the Bay Rivers District. Behind a staggering first half, the Rams cruised to a 47-0 victory over Smithfield on Friday night. The Class 3 state runner ups in 2023 have flexed their muscles to begin the new campaign, surrendering six points in the first four weeks of play.

Here's a look at the scores throughout the area:

Norfolk Academy 35, Fork Union 0

Green Run 24, Kempsville 7

Bayside 21, Landstown 6

Salem 62, First Colonial 7

Frank Cox 42, Floyd Kellam 0

Ocean Lakes 64, Princess Anne 7

Lafayette 47, Smithfield 0

Bruton 35, Grafton 6

Northampton 20, West Point 18

Westmoreland 26, Nandua 0