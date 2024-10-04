Green Run or Salem? Meatball makes his pick

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Green Run and Salem clash in our 757 Showdown Friday night in a battle of two unbeaten Beach District teams and our four-legged expert is back to make his weekly pick.

The Stallions enter winners of 42 straight games against Beach District opponents, including playoffs and excluding forfeits, and look to keep that streak going while facing one of their toughest tests of the regular season. Green Run is 5-0 and has only given up seven points in four games played so far this year (the match-up with Princess Anne was forfeited). Brandon Williams and company are seeking their fourth consecutive district crown.

Meanwhile, Mark Hall's Sun Devils have the look of a squad that's putting it all together. Like Green Run, Salem has put up plenty of points this year and is coming off a 62-7 triumph at First Colonial. The Devils are the last Beach District squad to beat the Stallions, a 28-27 affair back in March of 2021.

Who will take Friday's showdown? Click on the above video to see who Meatball picks.